Russell and VCU host Fordham

Fordham Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10) at VCU Rams (11-4, 1-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU…

Fordham Rams (8-7, 0-2 A-10) at VCU Rams (11-4, 1-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces Fordham after Phillip Russell scored 25 points in VCU’s 84-65 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The VCU Rams are 7-0 on their home court. VCU ranks second in the A-10 with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Joe Bamisile averaging 1.8.

The Fordham Rams have gone 0-2 against A-10 opponents. Fordham has a 4-7 record against opponents above .500.

VCU averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Fordham allows. Fordham averages 12.7 more points per game (75.3) than VCU allows (62.6).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals for the VCU Rams.

Jackie Johnson III is scoring 18.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Fordham Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: VCU Rams: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.