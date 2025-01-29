Runner and Evansville host UIC

UIC Flames (6-11, 3-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-14, 1-7 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (6-11, 3-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-14, 1-7 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville plays UIC after Camryn Runner scored 20 points in Evansville’s 104-66 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Purple Aces have gone 5-2 in home games. Evansville is 0-12 against opponents over .500.

The Flames have gone 3-5 against MVC opponents. UIC is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Evansville averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game UIC gives up. UIC averages 67.1 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 76.0 Evansville gives up to opponents.

The Purple Aces and Flames meet Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Runner is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 16.1 points. Maggie Hartwig is shooting 40.8% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Makiyah Williams is shooting 39.9% and averaging 11.1 points for the Flames. Krystyna Ellew is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

