Runner and Evansville host Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (11-4, 3-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Missouri State after Camryn Runner scored 24 points in Evansville’s 90-74 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Purple Aces have gone 4-1 in home games. Evansville is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have gone 3-1 against MVC opponents. Missouri State ranks third in the MVC with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Kyrah Daniels averaging 5.5.

Evansville scores 63.7 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 63.3 Missouri State allows. Missouri State has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Hartwig is scoring 16.9 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Purple Aces.

Lacy Stokes is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.