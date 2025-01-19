Ruffin leads Jackson State against Texas Southern after 26-point showing

Jackson State Tigers (4-13, 4-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (6-11, 3-1 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jackson State Tigers (4-13, 4-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (6-11, 3-1 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits Texas Southern after Daeshun Ruffin scored 26 points in Jackson State’s 79-70 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 5-2 in home games. Texas Southern is 3-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jackson State Tigers are 4-0 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State ranks seventh in the SWAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Romelle Mansel averaging 5.5.

Texas Southern is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Texas Southern allows.

The Texas Southern Tigers and Jackson State Tigers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is shooting 39.1% and averaging 13.3 points for the Texas Southern Tigers.

Jayme Mitchell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackson State Tigers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.