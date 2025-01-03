Ruffin leads Jackson State against Alcorn State after 20-point outing

Jackson State Tigers (0-13) at Alcorn State Braves (0-13) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays…

Jackson State Tigers (0-13) at Alcorn State Braves (0-13)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays Alcorn State after Daeshun Ruffin scored 20 points in Jackson State’s 79-73 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Braves play their first home game after going 0-13 to begin the season. Alcorn State gives up 82.6 points and has been outscored by 22.9 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-12 in road games. Jackson State is fourth in the SWAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Shannon Grant averaging 2.1.

Alcorn State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 11.2 per game Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 61.2 points per game, 21.4 fewer points than the 82.6 Alcorn State allows.

The Braves and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Pajeaud is averaging 4.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Braves.

Jayme Mitchell is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 0-10, averaging 61.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 62.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

