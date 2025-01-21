Rucker leads Army against Holy Cross after 23-point game

Army Black Knights (10-8, 4-2 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-9, 2-4 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Army Black Knights (10-8, 4-2 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-9, 2-4 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces Holy Cross after Jalen Rucker scored 23 points in Army’s 68-62 win over the Boston University Terriers.

The Crusaders are 5-2 on their home court. Holy Cross ranks ninth in the Patriot League with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaiden Feroah averaging 1.4.

The Black Knights are 4-2 in Patriot League play. Army is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Holy Cross averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.3 per game Army allows. Army averages 76.1 points per game, 4.9 more than the 71.2 Holy Cross gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Green is shooting 41.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Crusaders.

Rucker is scoring 19.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Black Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.