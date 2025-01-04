Rucker, Army Black Knights square off against the Boston University Terriers

Army Black Knights (6-7, 0-1 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (6-8, 0-1 Patriot League) Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Army Black Knights (6-7, 0-1 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (6-8, 0-1 Patriot League)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Rucker and Army visit Kyrone Alexander and Boston University in Patriot League play.

The Terriers are 3-3 on their home court. Boston University is fourth in the Patriot League with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 1.9.

The Black Knights are 0-1 in conference matchups. Army ranks third in the Patriot League with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Allenspach averaging 3.2.

Boston University’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Army gives up. Army has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Terriers.

Ryan Curry is averaging 12.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Black Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 79.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

