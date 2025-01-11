Rucker and Army host Lehigh

Army Black Knights (7-8, 1-2 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-8, 1-2 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Army Black Knights (7-8, 1-2 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-8, 1-2 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army plays Lehigh after Jalen Rucker scored 26 points in Army’s 74-72 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Mountain Hawks are 5-0 in home games. Lehigh is the best team in the Patriot League with 13.5 fast break points.

The Black Knights are 1-2 against Patriot League opponents. Army is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

Lehigh averages 71.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 76.3 Army allows. Army has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The Mountain Hawks and Black Knights meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 17.9 points.

Ryan Curry averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

