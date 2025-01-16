Roy, Green Bay Phoenix square off against the Robert Morris Colonials

Robert Morris Colonials (11-7, 3-4 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-16, 0-7 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7…

Robert Morris Colonials (11-7, 3-4 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-16, 0-7 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces Robert Morris in a matchup of Horizon League teams.

The Phoenix are 1-6 in home games. Green Bay is 2-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Colonials are 3-4 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Green Bay averages 68.9 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 72.3 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 74.1 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 80.4 Green Bay gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Preston Ruedinger is averaging 7.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Phoenix.

Kam Woods is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Colonials.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 63.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.