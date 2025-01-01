Rowe and Southern Miss host Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (5-7, 1-0 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (9-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Eagles (5-7, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on Old Dominion after Trinity Rowe scored 25 points in Southern Miss’ 73-59 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Eagles are 4-0 on their home court. Southern Miss is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 67.6 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Monarchs are 1-0 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion averages 63.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Southern Miss averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Southern Miss gives up.

The Eagles and Monarchs square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowe is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.4 points.

Simaru Fields averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 64.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

