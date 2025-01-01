Ross, Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons take on the Youngstown State Penguins

Youngstown State Penguins (7-7, 2-2 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-5, 4-0 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Youngstown State Penguins (7-7, 2-2 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-5, 4-0 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays Purdue Fort Wayne in Horizon action Wednesday.

The Mastodons are 5-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne leads college basketball with 73.0 points in the paint. Tia Morgan paces the Mastodons averaging 6.0.

The Penguins have gone 2-2 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State is fifth in the Horizon with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Abby Liber averaging 4.4.

Purdue Fort Wayne scores 79.2 points, 21.7 more per game than the 57.5 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State has shot at a 36.6% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The Mastodons and Penguins face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Freeman is averaging 9.9 points and 2.2 steals for the Mastodons.

Malia Magestro averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Penguins: 3-7, averaging 52.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

