Ross leads No. 7 Marquette against DePaul after 27-point performance

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-2, 5-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-8, 0-6 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-2, 5-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-8, 0-6 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Marquette faces DePaul after Chase Ross scored 27 points in Marquette’s 74-66 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Blue Demons have gone 9-3 in home games. DePaul is second in the Big East with 17.3 assists per game led by Conor Enright averaging 6.6.

The Golden Eagles are 5-0 in Big East play. Marquette has a 13-2 record against teams above .500.

DePaul averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Marquette allows. Marquette has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The Blue Demons and Golden Eagles match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Blue Demons.

Kameron Jones is averaging 19.7 points, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.