Rosenberger, Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash to visit Ezquerra Trelles, Wagner Seahawks

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-12, 2-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-8, 1-3 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -2; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bobby Rosenberger III and Saint Francis (PA) take on Javier Ezquerra Trelles and Wagner in NEC action.

The Seahawks have gone 5-4 at home. Wagner leads the NEC in rebounding, averaging 32.6 boards. R.J. Greene paces the Seahawks with 5.5 rebounds.

The Red Flash are 2-3 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fifth in the NEC scoring 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Rosenberger averaging 5.7.

Wagner averages 63.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 73.5 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Wagner gives up.

The Seahawks and Red Flash square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaire Williams is averaging 12.7 points and 2.2 steals for the Seahawks.

Riley Parker is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Red Flash.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

