Rosenberger, Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash square off against the Stonehill Skyhawks

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-8, 0-1 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-10, 0-1 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces Saint Francis (PA) in NEC action Sunday.

The Red Flash have gone 4-2 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is fourth in the NEC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Skyhawks have gone 0-1 against NEC opponents. Stonehill ranks third in the NEC with 15.1 assists per game led by Amir Nesbitt averaging 3.1.

Saint Francis (PA) scores 72.9 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 71.6 Stonehill allows. Stonehill’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has given up to its opponents (45.6%).

The Red Flash and Skyhawks meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Rosenberger III is scoring 12.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Red Flash.

Todd Brogna is averaging 12.5 points and six rebounds for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

