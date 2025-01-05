Rosenberger and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash host conference foe Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-8, 0-1 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-10, 0-1 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-8, 0-1 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-10, 0-1 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Todd Brogna and Stonehill visit Bobby Rosenberger III and Saint Francis (PA) in NEC play Sunday.

The Red Flash are 4-2 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) is sixth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.9 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 0-1 in NEC play. Stonehill is seventh in the NEC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Brogna averaging 2.1.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 72.9 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 71.6 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 71.1 points per game, 4.8 fewer than the 75.9 Saint Francis (PA) gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Clayville is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 9.4 points and 1.5 steals.

Amir Nesbitt is averaging 8.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

