Rosborough leads Tarleton State against Utah Tech after 20-point performance

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-10, 0-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-7, 1-1 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Utah Tech after Arieona Rosborough scored 20 points in Tarleton State’s 64-53 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Texans have gone 7-1 in home games. Tarleton State is eighth in the WAC with 11.5 assists per game led by Rosborough averaging 2.5.

The Trailblazers have gone 0-1 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Tarleton State scores 61.0 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 75.1 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Tarleton State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karyn Sanford is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 5.2 points.

Emily Isaacson is averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Trailblazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

