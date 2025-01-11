Rosborough leads Tarleton State against Utah Tech after 20-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-10, 0-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-7, 1-1 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-10, 0-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-7, 1-1 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts Utah Tech after Arieona Rosborough scored 20 points in Tarleton State’s 64-53 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Texans are 7-1 on their home court. Tarleton State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trailblazers are 0-1 in conference matchups. Utah Tech is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

Tarleton State scores 61.0 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 75.1 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Tarleton State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosborough is averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Texans.

Chardonnay Hartley is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Trailblazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

