Rosborough leads Tarleton State against Southern Utah after 28-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-12, 0-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-7, 0-1 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces Southern Utah after Arieona Rosborough scored 28 points in Tarleton State’s 87-79 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Texans are 6-1 in home games. Tarleton State scores 60.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Thunderbirds are 0-1 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is seventh in the WAC scoring 61.9 points per game and is shooting 39.3%.

Tarleton State’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 5.3 more points per game (61.9) than Tarleton State allows (56.6).

The Texans and Thunderbirds meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosborough is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Texans.

Ava Uhrich is scoring 10.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Thunderbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.