Rosborough and Tarleton State host Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-12, 0-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-7, 0-1 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-12, 0-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (9-7, 0-1 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces Southern Utah after Arieona Rosborough scored 28 points in Tarleton State’s 87-79 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Texans are 6-1 on their home court. Tarleton State is the top team in the WAC in team defense, allowing 56.6 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

The Thunderbirds are 0-1 in WAC play. Southern Utah has a 2-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Tarleton State is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Tarleton State gives up.

The Texans and Thunderbirds square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosborough is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Texans.

Ava Uhrich is shooting 50.8% and averaging 10.4 points for the Thunderbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.