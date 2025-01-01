Ronsiek leads Colorado State against San Diego State after 20-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-4, 1-0 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 3 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-4, 1-0 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts San Diego State after Emma Ronsiek scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 83-74 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Rams have gone 7-1 at home. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 15.7 assists per game led by Ronsiek averaging 3.5.

The Aztecs are 1-0 against MWC opponents. San Diego State averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

Colorado State makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). San Diego State scores 13.4 more points per game (72.7) than Colorado State gives up (59.3).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronsiek is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Adryana Quezada is averaging 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Aztecs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

