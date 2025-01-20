Ronsiek leads Colorado State against Boise State after 29-point game

Boise State Broncos (14-6, 4-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-6, 4-2 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (14-6, 4-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-6, 4-2 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays Boise State after Emma Ronsiek scored 29 points in Colorado State’s 78-74 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Rams have gone 9-2 in home games. Colorado State leads the MWC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Ronsiek averaging 6.0.

The Broncos are 4-3 in MWC play. Boise State scores 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Colorado State makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Boise State averages 11.1 more points per game (71.3) than Colorado State allows (60.2).

The Rams and Broncos square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Ronsiek is scoring 18.4 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Rams.

Natalie Pasco is scoring 13.0 points per game with 1.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.