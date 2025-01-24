Ronsiek, Colorado State Rams to visit Fertig, Wyoming Cowgirls

Colorado State Rams (14-6, 5-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (11-8, 5-2 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado State Rams (14-6, 5-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (11-8, 5-2 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emma Ronsiek and Colorado State visit Allyson Fertig and Wyoming in MWC play Saturday.

The Cowgirls have gone 6-1 in home games. Wyoming is the top team in the MWC with 15.5 assists per game led by Emily Mellema averaging 3.6.

The Rams are 5-2 in MWC play. Colorado State averages 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Wyoming makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Colorado State has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fertig is averaging 18.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Cowgirls. Malene Pedersen is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ronsiek is scoring 18.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 10.8 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

