Ronsiek and the Colorado State Rams take on conference foe San Diego State

Colorado State Rams (12-5, 3-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (13-5, 2-3 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes San Diego State and Colorado State face off on Wednesday.

The Aztecs are 6-2 on their home court. San Diego State averages 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Rams are 3-1 against conference opponents. Colorado State averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the MWC, paced by Emma Ronsiek with 3.1.

San Diego State makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Colorado State scores 9.0 more points per game (69.4) than San Diego State allows (60.4).

The Aztecs and Rams face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adryana Quezada is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Aztecs.

Ronsiek is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

