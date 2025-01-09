Ronald Polite hits game-winning 3-pointer to lead UNC Greensboro over Chattanooga 78-75

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Atwell led UNC Greensboro with 28 points and Ronald Polite hit a game-winning 3-pointer just…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Atwell led UNC Greensboro with 28 points and Ronald Polite hit a game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer as the Spartans defeated Chattanooga 78-75 on Thursday night.

Atwell shot 9 of 11 from the field, including 6 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Spartans (10-6, 3-0 Southern Conference). Kenyon Giles scored 26 points while going 10 of 17 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Polite shot 6 for 14 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Mocs (9-7, 1-2) were led by Bash Wieland, who recorded 22 points. Chattanooga also got 14 points and two steals from Frank Champion. Trey Bonham also put up 11 points and four assists.

Giles led UNC Greensboro with 15 points in the second half.

Both teams next play Saturday. UNC Greensboro visits Samford and Chattanooga plays VMI at home.

