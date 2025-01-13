Romelle Mansel scores 23 to rally Jackson State over Alabama A&M 103-93 in 3OT

Romelle Mansel scored 23 points as Jackson State beat Alabama A&M 103-93 in triple overtime on Monday night. Lorenzo Downey’s…

Romelle Mansel scored 23 points as Jackson State beat Alabama A&M 103-93 in triple overtime on Monday night.

Lorenzo Downey’s layup gave Alabama A&M the lead to open the third OT. Mansel followed with a 3-pointer and a dunk as the Tigers pulled away.

Mansel added five rebounds, four steals, and three blocks for the Tigers (3-13, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keiveon Hunt totaled 18 points, five assists and three steals. Daeshun Ruffin pitched in with 17 points, five assists and four steals.

AC Bryant hit six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 39 points, adding 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (6-11, 2-2). Downey had 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Quincy McGriff scored 10.

Hunt hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to force overtime tied at 67. Ruffin’s layup with 21 seconds forced a second overtime tied at 77. Mansel forced a third OT on a layup with three seconds left that tied it at 88.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.