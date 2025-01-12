Rohkohl and the Charleston (SC) Cougars visit conference foe Stony Brook

Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-2, 3-0 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (7-7, 2-1 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (12-2, 3-0 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (7-7, 2-1 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lara Rohkohl and Charleston (SC) take on Janay Brantley and Stony Brook in CAA action.

The Seawolves are 5-2 in home games. Stony Brook is sixth in the CAA with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Shamarla King averaging 2.6.

The Cougars are 3-0 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 22.8 points per game.

Stony Brook makes 37.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). Charleston (SC) averages 19.3 more points per game (76.2) than Stony Brook allows to opponents (56.9).

The Seawolves and Cougars face off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breauna Ware is averaging 12.5 points for the Seawolves.

Taylor Barbot is averaging 12 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 12.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

