Rogers scores 21 and American defeats Lafayette 75-68

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Matt Rogers had 21 points in American’s 75-68 victory over Lafayette on Wednesday night.

Rogers added eight rebounds for the Eagles (13-9, 7-2 Patriot League). Greg Jones shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 17 points. Colin Smalls shot 6 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. The Eagles extended their winning streak to six games.

The Leopards (8-14, 3-6) were led in scoring by Justin Vander Baan, who finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Lafayette also got 15 points from Alex Chaikin. Caleb Williams finished with 10 points and two steals.

A five-point lead turned into a 15-point advantage for American in the first half, thanks to a 10-0 scoring run. Jones scored eight points before the break as the Eagles held a 33-31 halftime advantage. Jones’ 3-pointer with 1:18 remaining in the second half gave American the lead for good at 65-63.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

