Rogers scores 20 as American knocks off Bucknell 68-58

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rogers scored 20 points as American beat Bucknell 68-58 on Saturday night.

Rogers had four steals for the Eagles (8-9, 2-2 Patriot League). Greg Jones scored 14 points and added six rebounds.

The Bison (6-11, 2-2) were led in scoring by Noah Williamson, who finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Bucknell also got 12 points and four assists from Josh Bascoe.

American takes on Loyola (MD) on the road on Monday, and Bucknell hosts Holy Cross on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

