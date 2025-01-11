Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Rogers scores 20 as…

Rogers scores 20 as American knocks off Bucknell 68-58

The Associated Press

January 11, 2025, 6:46 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rogers scored 20 points as American beat Bucknell 68-58 on Saturday night.

Rogers had four steals for the Eagles (8-9, 2-2 Patriot League). Greg Jones scored 14 points and added six rebounds.

The Bison (6-11, 2-2) were led in scoring by Noah Williamson, who finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Bucknell also got 12 points and four assists from Josh Bascoe.

NEXT UP

American takes on Loyola (MD) on the road on Monday, and Bucknell hosts Holy Cross on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up