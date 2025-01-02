Rogers leads American against Navy

American Eagles (6-7) at Navy Midshipmen (3-10) Annapolis, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is…

American Eagles (6-7) at Navy Midshipmen (3-10)

Annapolis, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: American visits Navy after Matt Rogers scored 33 points in American’s 96-93 overtime loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Midshipmen are 2-3 in home games. Navy has a 1-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Eagles are 0-6 on the road. American averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Navy averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.3 per game American gives up. American averages 70.5 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 73.8 Navy gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is averaging 17.2 points and four assists for the Midshipmen.

Colin Smalls is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

