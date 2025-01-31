Rogers leads American against Army after 21-point outing

Army Black Knights (12-9, 6-3 Patriot League) at American Eagles (13-9, 7-2 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Army Black Knights (12-9, 6-3 Patriot League) at American Eagles (13-9, 7-2 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American faces Army after Matt Rogers scored 21 points in American’s 75-68 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Eagles are 7-1 on their home court. American is ninth in the Patriot League with 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Rogers averaging 8.3.

The Black Knights have gone 6-3 against Patriot League opponents. Army has a 6-6 record against teams over .500.

American is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 5.6 more points per game (75.3) than American gives up to opponents (69.7).

The Eagles and Black Knights match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Colin Smalls is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Rucker is scoring 17.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Black Knights. Josh Scovens is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

