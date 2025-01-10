Rogers and American host Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (6-10, 2-1 Patriot League) at American Eagles (7-9, 1-2 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (6-10, 2-1 Patriot League) at American Eagles (7-9, 1-2 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on Bucknell after Matt Rogers scored 22 points in American’s 60-54 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. American ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 12.8 assists per game led by Elijah Stephens averaging 3.0.

The Bison have gone 2-1 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell ranks sixth in the Patriot League with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Noah Williamson averaging 6.9.

American’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game American allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is averaging 16.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles.

Josh Bascoe is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 14.9 points and 3.7 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bison: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

