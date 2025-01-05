Rogers’ 18 lead American over Holy Cross 75-64

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rogers had 18 points in American’s 75-64 victory over Holy Cross on Sunday. Rogers shot 5…

Rogers shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Patriot League). Matt Mayock scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Julen Iturbe shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Crusaders (9-6, 1-1) were led in scoring by Max Green, who finished with 20 points and five assists. Holy Cross also got 19 points and six rebounds from Joe Nugent. Caleb Kenney had 14 points.

American entered halftime up 30-26. Rogers paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. American used an 8-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 50-39 with 12:33 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Both teams play on Wednesday. American visits Boston University and Holy Cross hosts Navy.

