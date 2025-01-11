Rodriguez leads SIU-Edwardsville against Tennessee Tech after 20-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-5, 3-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-12, 0-5 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-5, 3-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-12, 0-5 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Tennessee Tech after KK Rodriguez scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 69-56 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Cougars have gone 2-4 at home. SIU-Edwardsville ranks ninth in the OVC with 11.3 assists per game led by Molly Sheehan averaging 1.9.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The Cougars and Golden Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Silvey is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 7.2 points.

Reghan Grimes is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 1-9, averaging 58.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

