Rodriguez and Monmouth host Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6, 1-0 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (5-7, 0-1 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6, 1-0 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (5-7, 0-1 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Stony Brook after Damaris Rodriguez scored 23 points in Monmouth’s 75-67 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Hawks have gone 4-2 in home games. Monmouth is 2-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seawolves are 1-0 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook ranks third in the CAA giving up 56.2 points while holding opponents to 36.9% shooting.

Monmouth makes 39.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Stony Brook averages 56.3 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 66.1 Monmouth allows.

The Hawks and Seawolves match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodriguez is averaging 13.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Hawks.

Zaida Gonzalez is shooting 35.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Seawolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 57.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

