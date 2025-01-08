Robinson leads UT Arlington against Utah Tech after 21-point showing

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-8, 0-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-11) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-8, 0-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-11)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington plays Utah Tech after Brody Robinson scored 21 points in UT Arlington’s 77-74 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Trailblazers are 3-2 in home games. Utah Tech has a 2-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Mavericks have gone 0-1 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Utah Tech is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.8% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington averages 77.8 points per game, 1.0 more than the 76.8 Utah Tech gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beon Riley is averaging 14.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Trailblazers.

Jaden Wells is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

