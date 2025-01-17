Robinson leads Mercer against Wofford after 29-point showing

Mercer Bears (9-9, 2-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (9-9, 3-2 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercer Bears (9-9, 2-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (9-9, 3-2 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Wofford after Ahmad Robinson scored 29 points in Mercer’s 75-74 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Terriers are 5-1 in home games. Wofford is fourth in the SoCon with 16.6 assists per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 3.4.

The Bears have gone 2-3 against SoCon opponents. Mercer averages 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Wofford makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Mercer has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

The Terriers and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Terriers.

Alex Holt is averaging 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

