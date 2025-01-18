Robinson and No. 8 Kentucky host No. 4 Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-3, 3-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 3-1 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-3, 3-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 3-1 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2; over/under is 178.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kentucky takes on No. 4 Alabama after Jaxson Robinson scored 22 points in Kentucky’s 81-69 victory against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Wildcats are 11-0 on their home court. Kentucky ranks eighth in the SEC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 2.1.

The Crimson Tide are 3-1 against SEC opponents. Alabama ranks second in the SEC with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 6.7.

Kentucky averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama averages 14.9 more points per game (89.5) than Kentucky allows (74.6).

The Wildcats and Crimson Tide face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamont Butler is averaging 13.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats.

Mark Sears averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 89.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

