Robinson and NJIT host Maine

Maine Black Bears (10-8, 2-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (3-14, 0-2 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 11 a.m.…

Maine Black Bears (10-8, 2-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (3-14, 0-2 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -9.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Maine after Sebastian Robinson scored 21 points in NJIT’s 70-62 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Highlanders have gone 2-4 at home. NJIT gives up 71.6 points and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Black Bears are 2-1 against conference opponents. Maine is fifth in the America East scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

NJIT’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The Highlanders and Black Bears face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Highlanders.

AJ Lopez is averaging 14.5 points for the Black Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.