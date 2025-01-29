Robinson and Mercer host Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (5-14, 0-8 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (10-11, 3-5 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-14, 0-8 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (10-11, 3-5 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -11.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts Citadel after Ahmad Robinson scored 24 points in Mercer’s 79-74 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Bears have gone 5-3 in home games. Mercer leads the SoCon with 35.6 points in the paint led by Alex Holt averaging 10.8.

The Bulldogs are 0-8 against SoCon opponents. Citadel averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Mercer averages 79.5 points, 5.7 more per game than the 73.8 Citadel gives up. Citadel has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

The Bears and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holt is averaging 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sola Adebisi is averaging 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Brody Fox is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 63.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

