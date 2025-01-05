Robertson leads SMU against No. 20 Cal after 21-point performance

California Golden Bears (13-2, 1-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (9-5, 1-1 ACC) Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

California Golden Bears (13-2, 1-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (9-5, 1-1 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts No. 20 Cal after Nya Robertson scored 21 points in SMU’s 67-63 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Mustangs have gone 7-1 in home games. SMU is fifth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 36.9 rebounds. Jessica Peterson leads the Mustangs with 12.9 boards.

The Golden Bears are 1-1 in conference matchups. Cal is 18th in college basketball averaging 10.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.7% from deep. Ioanna Krimili leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 42.0% from 3-point range.

SMU scores 69.9 points, 10.0 more per game than the 59.9 Cal allows. Cal averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game SMU allows.

The Mustangs and Golden Bears square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 20.1 points.

Krimili averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Golden Bears: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.