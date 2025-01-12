Robertson and SMU host Pittsburgh

SMU Mustangs (10-6, 2-2 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-9, 0-4 ACC) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits…

SMU Mustangs (10-6, 2-2 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (8-9, 0-4 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits Pittsburgh after Nya Robertson scored 28 points in SMU’s 72-71 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Panthers have gone 6-3 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mustangs are 2-2 against ACC opponents. SMU averages 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Pittsburgh’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game SMU gives up. SMU averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Pittsburgh gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khadija Faye is averaging 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks for the Panthers.

Jessica Peterson is averaging 10.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

