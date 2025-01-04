Robertson and SMU host No. 20 Cal

California Golden Bears (13-2, 1-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (9-5, 1-1 ACC) Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

California Golden Bears (13-2, 1-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (9-5, 1-1 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes on No. 20 Cal after Nya Robertson scored 21 points in SMU’s 67-63 victory against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Mustangs are 7-1 in home games. SMU is the ACC leader with 14.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Peterson averaging 4.8.

The Golden Bears are 1-1 against conference opponents. Cal ranks sixth in the ACC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ugonne Onyiah averaging 4.7.

SMU averages 69.9 points, 10.0 more per game than the 59.9 Cal gives up. Cal averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game SMU gives up.

The Mustangs and Golden Bears face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.

Ioanna Krimili is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 16.1 points and 3.2 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Golden Bears: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

