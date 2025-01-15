Robertson and SMU host No. 14 North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-3, 3-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-7, 2-3 ACC) Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Tar Heels (15-3, 3-2 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-7, 2-3 ACC)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes on No. 14 North Carolina after Nya Robertson scored 23 points in SMU’s 72-59 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Mustangs have gone 7-2 in home games. SMU averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tar Heels are 3-2 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is ninth in the ACC with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Alyssa Ustby averaging 9.1.

SMU scores 69.1 points, 14.7 more per game than the 54.4 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The Mustangs and Tar Heels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 20.9 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.

Ustby is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

