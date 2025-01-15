Roberts, Louisville Cardinals host the Syracuse Orange

Syracuse Orange (7-9, 1-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-5, 5-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville…

Syracuse Orange (7-9, 1-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (12-5, 5-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays Syracuse in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Cardinals have gone 5-2 in home games. Louisville is ninth in the ACC scoring 73.8 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Orange have gone 1-4 against ACC opponents. Syracuse has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Louisville scores 73.8 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 71.4 Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 6.8 more points per game (73.5) than Louisville gives up (66.7).

The Cardinals and Orange square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12.9 points and 1.8 steals.

Georgia Woolley is shooting 36.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Orange.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

