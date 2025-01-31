Roberts, Le Moyne Dolphins to host Fabozzi and the Wagner Seahawks

Wagner Seahawks (5-14, 2-5 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (2-17, 2-4 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wagner Seahawks (5-14, 2-5 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (2-17, 2-4 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces Le Moyne in NEC action Saturday.

The Dolphins are 2-5 on their home court. Le Moyne is ninth in the NEC with 9.3 assists per game led by Eli Clark averaging 3.0.

The Seahawks have gone 2-5 against NEC opponents. Wagner ranks fifth in the NEC shooting 30.4% from 3-point range.

Le Moyne is shooting 32.8% from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Wagner allows to opponents. Wagner averages 58.7 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 73.8 Le Moyne allows.

The Dolphins and Seahawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 7.8 points for the Dolphins. Haedyn Roberts is averaging 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games.

Julia Fabozzi is averaging 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Seahawks. Taleah Washington is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 52.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

