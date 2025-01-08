Roberts, Le Moyne Dolphins square off against the Mercyhurst Lakers

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-14, 0-1 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (3-10, 0-2 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-14, 0-1 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (3-10, 0-2 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Haedyn Roberts and Le Moyne take on Bailey Kuhns and Mercyhurst on Thursday.

The Lakers are 3-1 on their home court. Mercyhurst has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

The Dolphins have gone 0-1 against NEC opponents. Le Moyne is ninth in the NEC scoring 47.6 points per game and is shooting 31.5%.

Mercyhurst is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 47.6 points per game, 21.5 fewer points than the 69.1 Mercyhurst allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuhns is averaging 19.8 points for the Lakers.

Roberts averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 0-10, averaging 47.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

