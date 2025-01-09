Roberts and the Le Moyne Dolphins take on conference foe Mercyhurst

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-14, 0-1 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (3-10, 0-2 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-14, 0-1 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (3-10, 0-2 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Mercyhurst and Le Moyne meet on Thursday.

The Lakers are 3-1 on their home court. Mercyhurst is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Dolphins are 0-1 in NEC play. Le Moyne is 0-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Mercyhurst is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 47.6 points per game, 21.5 fewer points than the 69.1 Mercyhurst allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Kuhns is averaging 19.8 points for the Lakers.

Haedyn Roberts is shooting 30.9% and averaging 9.1 points for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 0-10, averaging 47.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.