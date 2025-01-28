Roberts and No. 6 Houston host West Virginia

Houston Cougars (16-3, 8-0 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-6, 5-4 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Houston Cougars (16-3, 8-0 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-6, 5-4 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Houston plays West Virginia after J’wan Roberts scored 24 points in Houston’s 92-86 overtime victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-2 in home games. West Virginia scores 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Cougars are 8-0 in conference play. Houston has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

West Virginia makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). Houston averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game West Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mountaineers. Jonathan Powell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LJ Cryer is shooting 37.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Cougars. Roberts is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 76.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.