Robert Morris visits Youngstown State following Watkins’ 21-point performance

Robert Morris Colonials (5-12, 1-7 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (8-10, 3-5 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Robert Morris after Jewel Watkins scored 21 points in Youngstown State’s 75-66 victory against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Penguins are 7-2 on their home court. Youngstown State ranks seventh in the Horizon with 12.1 assists per game led by Malia Magestro averaging 2.1.

The Colonials are 1-7 in Horizon play. Robert Morris is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Youngstown State scores 58.8 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 61.7 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.1 per game Youngstown State allows.

The Penguins and Colonials face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is shooting 35.2% and averaging 13.7 points for the Penguins.

Noa Givon is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Colonials.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 56.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.