Robert Morris visits Watkins and Youngstown State

Robert Morris Colonials (5-12, 1-7 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (8-10, 3-5 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Robert Morris Colonials (5-12, 1-7 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (8-10, 3-5 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on Robert Morris after Jewel Watkins scored 21 points in Youngstown State’s 75-66 victory against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Penguins have gone 7-2 in home games. Youngstown State has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Colonials are 1-7 in conference matchups. Robert Morris is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Youngstown State is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 38.7% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 39.2% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Colonials match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Penguins.

Noa Givon is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Colonials.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 56.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.